Public tenders and auctions have driven 80% of current renewable energy capacity in Latin America and the Caribbean

The Latin American Energy Organization (OLADE) and the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) have published a joint report Competitive Processes for Financing Renewable Energy Projects which found that over 80% of current renewable energy capacity in Latin America and the Caribbean has been driven by public tenders and auctions.
 
The report provides an overview and analysis of financing frameworks in key markets in Latin America and the Caribbean. The report provides insights into the financing mechanisms for renewable energy projects, such as auctions and Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), that are currently in place throughout different markets in the region and provides recommendations on best practices for structuring these mechanism to continue accelerating renewable energy growth. The report explores the financing mechanisms in place in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Peru, and Uruguay.
