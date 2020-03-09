Follow us at  twitter

The Virginia Clean Economy Act includes 5.2GW offshore wind target

The Virginia Senate has passed the Virginia Clean Economy Act, after the House of Delegates approved the bill. The Virginia Clean Economy Act will create a state renewable energy portfolio system (RPS) program, similar to those already implemented in 29 other states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico.
 
The Virginia RPS requires that 30% or more of Virginia’s electricity comes from renewable energy sources by 2030. By 2050, the Act requires that 100% of Virginia electricity will be zero-emissions – a goal Governor Northam advocated for during his election campaign. The Act includes measures to harness wind and solar power, expand consumer ownership through rooftop solar, and reduce energy waste through mandatory efficiency standards. Notably, the legislation also includes a 5.2-gigawatt offshore wind target.
