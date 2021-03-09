Follow us at  twitter

ABS publishes US offshore wind report

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has published a report evaluating the US offshore wind industry’s readiness to deliver the 40GW of offshore wind capacity the International Energy Agency estimates will be installed by 2040.
 
Offshore Wind Report, Positioning for U.S. Expansion: U.S. Ports and Vessels Innovation, is a landmark document assessing U.S. port infrastructure, availability of specialist support tonnage as well as looking at emerging industry trends and challenges for the growing U.S. offshore wind market.
