Africa is only tapping into 0.01% of its wind power potential

Published: 04 March 2021 04 March 2021
According to the latest data released by GWEC, the Africa and Middle East region installed 821 MW of new wind power capacity in 2020, bringing total capacity in the region to over 7 GW.
 
The technical wind resource potential on the African continent alone is over 59,000 GW according to the latest wind resource data published in October 2020 by the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation. The primary market driving growth in the region is South Africa, which installed 515 MW of new wind power capacity in 2020. Senegal came in second place for new capacity last year installing 103 MW, followed by Morocco (92 MW), Jordan (52 MW), Iran (45 MW), and Egypt (13 MW).
