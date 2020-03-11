Follow us at  twitter

Tasmania announces 200% renewable energy target

Published: 11 March 2020 11 March 2020
The Government of the Australian state of Tasmania has just announced a long-term strategy for the island in which it sets not a 100% but a 200% renewable energy target for the year 2040. The announcement made by Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein follows a previous commitment to 100% renewable energy by 2022. 
 
The new strategy aims at not only covering Tasmania’s domestic energy supply, but to export renewable energy to other parts of Australia and potentially to other countries. The main technologies which will allow to achieve this goal and make Tasmania a green power house will be hydropower, wind power and hydrogen. Gutwein declared that a detailed Renewable Energy Action Plan will be released in April and that hydrogen production for domestic use and for export latest by 2027 will be an important part of the plan. The government intends to boost the rollout of the state’s hydrogen economy with $50 million public funds. 
Joomla SEF URLs by Artio

In order to provide you with the best online experience this website uses cookies.

By using our website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more

I agree

Related Articles