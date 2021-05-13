Follow us at  twitter

Delivering a subsea superhighway of electricity transmission

Ofgem has published its consultation on the assessment of plans submitted by all three GB onshore electricity Transmission Owners (TOs) for the development of the first two of a series of planned subsea electricity transmission HVDC links connecting Scotland and England along the east coast.
 
The initial two links enable growth in renewable electricity and supporting the transition to net zero emissions. Work to progress each of the 2GW links will now split into two projects.  The Peterhead to Selby link, which has a targeted energisation date of 2029, will be progressed jointly by SSEN Transmission and National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET); and the Torness to Hawthorn Pit link, with a targeted energisation date of 2027, will be progressed jointly by SP Energy Networks and NGET. The three TOs will now consider the detail of Ofgem’s consultation and will work to address the issues raised in advance of Final Needs Case submission later this year.
