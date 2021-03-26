Follow us at  twitter

The Crown Estate to create new floating wind leasing opportunity in the Celtic Sea

The Crown Estate has announced that it is commencing work to design and deliver a new leasing opportunity for early commercial-scale floating wind projects in the Celtic Sea. 
 
The leasing process will focus on projects of circa 300MW in scale. The Crown Estate will provide further details on leasing design in the coming months. Alongside its work to design this early commercial scale floating wind leasing opportunity, The Crown Estate will also explore how best to support pre-commercial, smaller projects that will continue to be an important part of developing new technologies for a range of seabed conditions and locations.
