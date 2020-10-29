Follow us at  twitter

Global pipeline of offshore wind projects soars by nearly 50%

Published: 29 October 2020 29 October 2020
New research published by RenewableUK shows that the total pipeline of global offshore wind projects has grown by 47% since January - despite the pandemic.
 
RenewableUK’s latest Offshore Wind Project Intelligence report reveals that the total capacity of offshore wind projects worldwide which are operational, under construction, consented, in planning or in development currently stands at 197.4 gigawatts (GW), up from 134.7GW in mid-January. Just over half of the pipeline (50.5%) is in Europe (99.6GW).
 
The UK retains its top spot with a total pipeline of 41.3GW, up 12% since January when it stood at 36.9GW. China has leapt from fourth place into second with a significant 80% increase from 14.5GW to 26.1GW. The USA retains third place with 10% growth (from 16.2GW to 17.8GW). Brazil has emerged from nowhere to go straight into fourth place with 16.3GW - its ten offshore wind projects have all been announced since the start of the year. Taiwan stays at number five with a 65% increase from 9.2GW to 15.2GW. Germany has dropped from second to sixth place due to a 29% decrease in its pipeline from 16.5GW in January to 11.7GW in October. The Netherland is in seventh position with a 58% increase from 7.2GW to 11.4GW. In eighth place, Ireland’s pipeline expanded by 44% from 6.3GW to 9.1GW. Poland is in ninth position with 72% growth this year from 5.3GW to 9.1GW. Vietnam was outside the top ten at the start of the year but is now in tenth place with 8.6GW.
In terms of operational capacity, the UK still has the most in the world (10.4GW), Germany is in second place with 7.7GW, China is third (4.6GW), Belgium fourth (1.8GW) and Denmark fifth with 1.7GW.
Joomla SEF URLs by Artio

In order to provide you with the best online experience this website uses cookies.

By using our website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more

I agree

Related Articles