Brazilian offshore wind market estimated at 700GW

Published: 29 January 2020
The Brazilian Energy Research Office (Empresa de Pesquisa Energética, EPE) has published the report Roadmap Eolica Offshore Brasil. According to the report Brazil has the potential to develop700GW of offshore wind.
 
The main objective of the report is to identify possible barriers and challenges and to provides recommendations for the development of the offshore wind in Brazil. Currently, Brazil has six offshore wind farms which are all in the licensing phase with a combined capacity of 9,715MW. These projects are Caucaia Parazinho (310MW), Asa Branca I (400MW), Planta Piloto (5MW), Jangada (3,000MW), Maravilha (3,000MW) and Aguas Claras (3,000 MW).
