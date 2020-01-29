Follow us at  twitter

7 UK companies secure Offshore Wind Growth Partnership funding

Seven UK companies from industries including oil and gas, manufacturing and robotics have secured £364,000 in grant funding from the Offshore Wind Growth Partnership’s (OWGP) first funding calls to industry.
 
Cedeco, Global Energy Group, Magnomatics and W3G Marine were successful in the call to drive cost reduction from advanced manufacturing techniques, whilst Cognitive Business, Sennen Tech and Smart Component Technologies will work to develop advanced sensors, Internet of Things (IoT) and communications solutions for offshore wind. The applications were assessed independently by external experts, with the highest scoring projects selected for grant funding. Additional OWGP support programmes are currently under development and will be launched later this year.
