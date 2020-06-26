Follow us at  twitter

Renewable generation in Scotland up by 28%

Published: 26 June 2020 26 June 2020
New statistics released by the UK Government show renewable electricity generation in Scotland increased by 28% compared to the same quarter in 2019. Generation from onshore wind turbines increased by 25% to 7,385 GWh, and record rainfall boosted hydro generation by 38% to 2,264 GWh.
 
Offshore wind saw the highest increase, with generation more than doubling (54%) to 1,262 GWh of electricity. There is now 11.9GW of installed renewable energy capacity in Scotland, up 4% year-on-year.
Joomla SEF URLs by Artio

In order to provide you with the best online experience this website uses cookies.

By using our website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more

I agree

Related Articles