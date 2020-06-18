Follow us at  twitter

Scottish government announces additional funding for renewables projects

Published: 18 June 2020 18 June 2020
Additional funding of £5.5 million is being made available by the Scottish government for renewables projects to contribute towards a green recovery following the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
 
Communities will be able to bid for a share of £4.5 million through the Community and Renewable Energy Scheme (CARES), which funds local renewable projects. A further £1 million is being made available through the Low Carbon Infrastructure Transition Programme (LCITP) – a scheme which provides support for innovative energy projects such as heat networks and integrated energy systems.
