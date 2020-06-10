Follow us at  twitter

Crown Estate Scotland launches offshore wind leasing

Published: 10 June 2020 10 June 2020
Crown Estate Scotland, manager of Scotland’s seabed, has announced the launch of the first round of offshore wind leasing in Scottish waters for a decade. The round, called ScotWind Leasing, enables companies to apply to build Scotland’s new generation of offshore wind farms.
 
Total investment in ScotWind Leasing projects could potentially surpass £8 billion. Investors and developers will be able to register interest in obtaining an ‘option agreement’ with Crown Estate Scotland. These can then lead to the signing of leases to build offshore wind farms in one of the areas of seabed to be outlined as suitable in The Scottish Government’s Sectoral Marine Plan for Offshore Wind Energy.  
 
As part of any lease application, developers will have to submit a Supply Chain Development Statement, outlining how they plan to engage with and utilise supply chain to successfully develop their projects. It will include: 
  • Information on the geographical location of supply chain activity 
  • Evidence relating to how their plan can be fulfilled
Joomla SEF URLs by Artio

In order to provide you with the best online experience this website uses cookies.

By using our website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more

I agree

Related Articles