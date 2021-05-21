Follow us at  twitter

Scotland appoints Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy & Transport

Published: 21 May 2021 21 May 2021
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced her new Cabinet line-up following the recent election, which includes for the first time the role of Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy & Transport.
 
Michael Matheson takes on a new role as Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport. The portfolio brings together cross government responsibility for coordination of Net Zero policy, encompassing transport, environmental protection, energy and COP26 delivery. The establishment of this key position demonstrates that the renewable industry is now a central part of Scotland’s economy and transition to a net-zero carbon society.
