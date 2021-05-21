Follow us at  twitter

Jean-Bernard Lévy elected President of Eurelectric

Jean Bernard LévyJean-Bernard Lévy, Chairman and CEO of the Paris-based electricity utility EDF Group, has been elected President of Eurelectric, the association representing the European power sector which brings together more than 3,500 companies in power generation, distribution and supply.
 
His two-year mandate will pursue the transformations needed to shift away from fossil fuels, making the Green Deal a reality through electrification. During his Presidency, Jean-Bernard Lévy will be supported by two Vice-Presidents: Corina Popescu, CEO of Electrica, the Romanian electricity supplier and distribution operator, and Leonhard Birnbaum, CEO of the German energy supplier E.ON. Together, they will strive to take decisive steps to put renewable and low-carbon electricity at the core of the European Green Deal, instilling a sustainable and cost-e­ffective energy transition across EU Member States. Jean-Bernard Lévy takes over from Pat O’Doherty, CEO of ESB.
