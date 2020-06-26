Follow us at  twitter

Democrats release broad clean energy tax plan

House Democrats have introduced the Moving Forward Act, a $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill that includes extensions and expansions of key clean energy tax provisions.
 
In addition to the PTC and ITC, which would be extended for five years, the legislation would also create new incentives for offshore wind facilities and free-standing energy storage.
 
Additionally, the bill proposes investing more than $70 billion to transform the U.S. electric grid to accommodate more renewable energy, expand renewable energy deployment, strengthen infrastructure and help develop an electric vehicle charging network.
