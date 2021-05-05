Follow us at  twitter

Consortium aims to improve the cybersecurity of the US wind fleet

Published: 05 May 2021 05 May 2021
The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and six organisations have joined forces in developing a national Wind Cybersecurity Consortium. The goal of the consortium is to improve the cybersecurity of the US wind fleet through collaborative analysis, development, and information sharing.
 
Industry parties that signed into agreement with NREL include Vestas, General Electric, Siemens Gamesa, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, Ørsted, and another unnamed wind system owner and operator. Work directed under the consortium will be funded by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response (CESER) and the department’s Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Wind Energy Technologies Office (WETO). This public-private partnership will allow for the identification of industry-relevant use cases and the development of a platform to improve wind energy threat intelligence with NREL’s modelling and evaluation capabilities.
Joomla SEF URLs by Artio

In order to provide you with the best online experience this website uses cookies.

By using our website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more

I agree

Related Articles