US project developers installed nearly 40 percent more wind power

Published: 14 May 2021 14 May 2021
The Clean Power Quarterly Market Report, released by the American Clean Power Association (ACP), shows that U.S. project developers installed nearly 40 percent more wind power in the first three months of 2021 than in the first three months of 2020.
 
Utility-scale solar and energy storage also had strong first quarters, keeping pace with or exceeding historic levels. USA added 2,500MW of wind, 1,200MW of utility-scale solar, 100MW of battery storage in first three months of the year. The top five states for first quarter additions include Texas (791 MW), Oklahoma (555 MW), California (519 MW), South Dakota (462 MW), and North Dakota (299 MW). In total, there are now over 173,000 MW of clean power capacity operating in the USA.
