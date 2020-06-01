Follow us at  twitter

Norway reserves NOK 20 million for offshore wind

The Norwegian Government has announced measures to stimulate green growth, including forming an offshore wind R&D centre and a supply chain initiative.
 
Minister of Petroleum and Energy Tina Bru has announced a package of measures. The measures include establishing a research centre for renewable energy, which will focus primarily on the offshore wind sector. NOK 15 million have been allocated for the research center. Further the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy has reserved NOK 10 million to support the development of supply chains and delivery models for offshore wind.The project is led by Norsk Industri.
