German offshore wind reaches 7.5GW of installed capacity in 2019

Published: 23 January 2020 23 January 2020
The German offshore wind industry has presented the expansion figures for offshore wind energy in 2019. According to these figures, 160 turbines with a capacity of 1,111MW were connected to the grid last year. This means that a total of 1,469 offshore wind turbines with a capacity of 7,516MW feed electricity into the grid.
 
The industry representatives of BWE, BWO, Stiftung Offshore-Windenergie, VDMA Power Systems and WAB are urging the government to increase the expansion target for offshore wind energy to at least 20 GW by 2030 and also to implement a long-term expansion planning to 2035 (30 - 35GW) and 2050. The industry representatives believes that a strong domestic market is crucial for maintaining and expanding value creation and jobs in Germany and for remaining innovative.
