Follow us at  twitter

Women in Wind Global Leadership Program announces call for applications

Published: 21 January 2020 21 January 2020
The Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) and the Global Women's Network for the Energy Transition (GWNET) have announced the call for applications for the second edition of their joint Women in Wind Global Leadership Program. The program is designed to accelerate the careers of women in the wind industry, support their pathway to leadership positions and foster a global network of mentorship, knowledge-sharing and empowerment.

According to a new report published by IRENA, women make up only 21 per cent of the global wind industry, which is below the share of women in the global renewables sector as well as the oil and gas sector, whose share of wome working in the sectors are 32 per cent and 22 per cent respectively. In addition, only 8 per cent of senior management roles were found to be held by women, highlighting the lack of gender equity in the sector.
 
Diveristy in background and geography are driving principles of the program. In 2020, the program will welcome 12-15 participants across all disciplines of the sector, from or based in the following emerging markets for wind: Algeria, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Ehtiopia, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Mexico, Morocco, Philippines, Russia, Senegal, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam.
 
Participants are selected from a call for applications and nominations by sponsors, open from 22 January - 16 February 2020. Successful applicants will be matched with a dedicated mentor and take part in a program from March 2020 - January 2021. See full requirements for application here.
Joomla SEF URLs by Artio

In order to provide you with the best online experience this website uses cookies.

By using our website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more

I agree

Related Articles