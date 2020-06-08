Follow us at  twitter

The Danish Energy Agency publishes map for possible offshore wind farms

Published: 08 June 2020 08 June 2020
map Denmark offshore windThe Danish Energy Agency has published a map with possible areas for offshore wind development with a total potential capacity of 18GW. COWI conducted the survey on behalf of the Danish Energy Agency.
 

The green areas on the map are identified as suitable for the development of standalone offshore wind farms. (North Sea I 1GW, , Hesselø 1GW, Kriegers Flak North 1GW and Kriegers Flak South 1GW).
 
The blue areas on the map are identified as suitable for the development of wind farms that would connect to energy islands with a total potential capacity of 13GW. (North Sea II and North Sea III, North Sea II+III West, (10GW) and Bornholm I and II (2GW – 3GW)). Based on the screening the Danish Energy Agency recommends all areas for the development of offshore wind.
Joomla SEF URLs by Artio

In order to provide you with the best online experience this website uses cookies.

By using our website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more

I agree

Related Articles