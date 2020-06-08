Follow us at  twitter

12 projects receive funding from National Offshore Wind Research and Development Consortium

The National Offshore Wind Research and Development Consortium (USA) has announced selection of twelve projects for contract negotiation, completing its first solicitation for offshore wind research and development technology projects.
 
The twelve awards totalling US$ 10.3 million will support a variety of research areas, including comprehensive U.S. supply chain analyses, studying the impacts of offshore wind on the electric grid system, and innovations in anchoring structures. The awarded projects include:
 
  • Demonstration of Shallow-Water Mooring Components for FOWTs (ShallowFloat), Principle Power, Inc.
  • Design and Certification of Taut-synthetic Moorings for Floating Wind Turbines, University of Maine
  • Dual-Functional Tuned Inerter Damper for Enhanced Semi-Sub Offshore Wind Turbine, Virginia Tech University
  • Innovative Anchoring System for Floating Offshore Wind, Triton Systems, Inc
  • Techno-Economic Mooring Configuration and Design for Floating Offshore Wind, University of Massachusetts Amherst
  • Development of Advanced Methods for Evaluating Grid Stability Impacts, National Renewable Energy Laboratory
  • Development of a Metocean Reference Site near the Massachusetts and Rhode Island Wind Energy Areas, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute
  • Enabling Condition Based Maintenance for Offshore Wind, General Electric
  • Physics Based Digital Twins for Optimal Asset Management, Tufts University
  • Radar Based Wake Optimization of Offshore Wind Farms, General Electric
  • Survival Modeling for Offshore Wind Prognostics, Tagup, Inc.
  • 20GW by 2035: Supply Chain Roadmap for Offshore Wind in the U.S., National Renewable Energy Laboratory
