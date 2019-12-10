Follow us at  twitter

Wind industry commits to greater gender diversity at industry events

Published: 10 December 2019 10 December 2019
On the occasion of COP25’s Gender Day, 14 wind energy associations representing the industry across the world have committed to uphold best practices for gender diversity at their future industry events. Led by the Women in Wind Global Leadership Program, a joint initiative between the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) and the Global Women’s Network for the Energy Transition (GWNET), a guide for ‘Best Practices for Gender Diversity at Industry Events’ was published today to support member associations in mainstreaming gender diversity across their events.
 
The ‘Best Practices for Gender Diversity at Industry Events’ guide provides insights on what meaningful inclusivity can look like at events, going beyond quotas to mainstream diversity in key aspects of events. By implementing these best practices, events can address unconscious bias and unequal representation, positively impact corporate culture and encourage greater gender diversity in the wind energy sector.
 
This alignment of best practices in the wind energy industry is part of a global effort to empower female leadership and increase diversity in the wind energy sector. In 2020, this effort will continue with a scaling-up of mentorship and career development activities under the Women in Wind Global Leadership Program, and the nomination of Ambassadors for Women in Wind in countries around the world.
 
Endorsing associations include: ABEEólica, Associación Uruguaya de Energías Renovables (AUDER), Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), Global Wind Organisation (GWO), Global Women’s Network for the Energy Transition (GWNET), Japan Wind Energy Association (JWEA), Japan Wind Power Association (JWPA), Mongolian Wind Energy Association (MonWEA), Norwegian Energy Partners (NORWEP), Turkish Wind Energy Association (TWEA/TUREB), RenewableUK the South African Wind Energy Association (SAWEA), Wind Denmark and WindEurope.
