Boosting R&D for wind energy is key to Europe's Green Deal

Published: 29 November 2019 29 November 2019
Targeted Research & Innovation is needed to accelerate the large-scale deployment of cost-competitive wind energy and support the existing European supply chains. This is according to a new report from the European Technology & Innovation Platform on Wind Energy (ETIPWind).
 
To deliver on its Climate and Energy objectives, Europe needs strong industrial policies and research programmes to further improve wind energy technology and continue to drive down costs. Targeted support in Research & Innovation will also strengthen supply chains, create local jobs and boost the global leadership of the European wind industry. By 2050, wind could supply 50% of Europe’s electricity and be the engine of the incoming European Commission’s Green Deal.
 
The ETIPWind Roadmap report provides technology solutions and research priorities that will drive the development of wind energy and help reduce costs across the supply chain. These include:
  • technologies to facilitate system integration (e.g. power electronics) and optimise operations and maintenance;
  • the development of better and more sustainable materials and;
  • new solutions to manufacture, transport and install the next generation of wind turbines.
