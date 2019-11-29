Follow us at  twitter

Energy Innovation Cluster and ORE Catapult collaborate to drive North Sea offshore innovation

The Danish national cluster and innovation network for energy production, Energy Innovation Cluster, and the UK’s Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult, will work together to develop a technology roadmap for offshore wind, highlighting innovation and research and development opportunities arising from some of the biggest challenges facing the industry today.
 
Denmark and the United Kingdom see mutual technological and innovative opportunities and challenges in areas such as offshore wind energy, storage and integration of wind in the power system, as well as new technologies for energy production. One of the first key projects for cooperation will be a focus on innovation in the North Sea.
