Follow us at  twitter

Supply chain consultation launched to support offshore wind growth in Massachusetts

Published: 13 October 2020 13 October 2020
Xodus Group and BW Research Partnership will conduct a research project to assess the local and regional supply chain in support of the growing offshore wind industry in and around Massachusetts, USA. 

Working on behalf of the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC), Xodus and BW Research, in coordination with Greentree Consulting and the Massachusetts Manufacturing Extension Partnership, will deliver an offshore wind supply chain assessment and gap analysis. This will be based on the requirements of both developers and tier one companies, and the capabilities, qualifications and interest of Massachusetts companies and neighbouring states.  

With much of the offshore wind facilities currently manufactured and produced overseas, MassCEC is supporting efforts to develop a local supply chain in Massachusetts and throughout the region that can manufacture and produce turbine components and associated equipment at a scale necessary to serve planned and anticipated offshore wind projects. 
MassCEC’s 2018 Massachusetts Offshore Wind Workforce Assessment found the estimated direct impact (development and construction) of 1,600 MW of offshore wind energy on state economic output ranges from $675 to $800 million. The assessment further estimated indirect (supply chain) impacts of $360 to $775 million, and a total economic impact between $1.4 billion to $2.1 billion (direct, indirect, and induced).
Joomla SEF URLs by Artio

In order to provide you with the best online experience this website uses cookies.

By using our website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more

I agree

Related Articles