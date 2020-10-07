Follow us at  twitter

UK unveils plan to power all UK homes with offshore wind by 2030

Published: 07 October 2020 07 October 2020
UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set out new plans to Build Back Greener with the aim to make the UK a world leader in clean wind energy. The announcement is part of the government's commitment towards net zero emissions by 2050 and will support 60,000 jobs.
 
£160 million will be made available to upgrade ports and infrastructure across communities like in Teesside and Humber in Northern England, Scotland and Wales. The Prime Minister has also set out further commitments to ensure that, within the decade, the UK will be at the forefront of the green industrial revolution. These include:
  • Confirming offshore wind will produce more than enough electricity to power every home in the country by 2030, based on current electricity usage, increasing the government’s previous 30GW target to 40GW.
  • Creating a new target for floating offshore wind to deliver 1GW of energy by 2030.
  • Setting a target to support up to double the capacity of renewable energy in the next Contracts for Difference auction, which will open in late 2021.
These commitments are the first stage outlined as part of the Prime Minister’s ten-point plan for a green industrial revolution, which will be set out fully later this year.
