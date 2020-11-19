Follow us at  twitter

IMCA publishes ‘guidelines for walk to work operations’

Published: 19 November 2020 19 November 2020
The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) has published a new document ‘Guidelines for Walk to Work (W2W) Operations’ (IMCA M254) under the direction of IMCA’s Marine Division Management Committee.
 
The Marine Renewable Energy Committee formed a workgroup consisting of vessel owners, wind farm operators and motion compensated gangway manufacturers and worked alongside an oil & gas focused industry steering group consisting of representatives from leading manufacturers of motion compensated gangway systems.

The W2W guidance has been produced to help standardise the way in which vessels are intended to give personnel safe access to offshore structures both in the wind and oil & gas industries. The intention is that by following these guidelines field operators, project planners, vessel operators and offshore personnel will work within a standard framework therefore promoting safe W2W operations
 
The guidelines include nine sections providing standard reference guidelines covering walk to work motion compensated gangway operations for the offshore energy industry. The document advises on choosing the appropriate vessel and gangway as well as operational planning which includes gangway maintenance and ensuring the competence of key personnel. The guidelines also cover emergency preparedness including details on the IMCA incident reporting scheme and how to contribute lessons learned.
Joomla SEF URLs by Artio

In order to provide you with the best online experience this website uses cookies.

By using our website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more

I agree

Related Articles