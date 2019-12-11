Follow us at  twitter

Latin America and the Caribbean announce new renewables target

A new regional initiative coordinated by the Latin American Energy Organization (OLADE) sets a regional goal of reaching at least 70% of renewable energy in electricity in by 2030.
 
The target involves reaching a total installed capacity of 312GW of renewables capacity by that time. The move demonstrates Latin America and the Caribbean’s strong desire to capitalise on the opportunities presented by a transition to low-carbon technologies. Colombia is its driving force behind the establishment of this new goal, which now has the support of Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Paraguay, Peru, and Dominican Republic while Panama and Brazil are in discussion.
