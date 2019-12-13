Follow us at  twitter

GWEC and OLADE team-up to drive the energy transition in Latin America

The Global Wind Energy Council and OLADE, the Latin American Energy Association, have announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to drive the energy transition in Latin America. Both organisations have the objective of promoting energy security and the energy transition in Latin America, and this MoU will establish the basis for cooperation for the design and implementation of projects as well as reports and roadmaps for renewable energy development in the region.
 
Under the framework of the MoU, the two organisations agree to exchange information, commit to technical assistance and technology transfer, realise joint studies, research and publications, organise events and other mutual activities, as well as facilitate the exchange of expertise for each organisation’s activities. Key topics that GWEC and OLADE will cooperate on include: development of sustainable energy; energy economics; project financing frameworks for energy; energy planning, management and integration of wind power in the energy systems in the region; energy policy and regulatory frameworks.  The first joint report between GWEC and OLADE will cover renewable energy auctions in Latin America and will be published in early 2020.
