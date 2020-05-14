Follow us at  twitter

Germany to expand offshore wind energy to 20 GW by 2030

Published: 14 May 2020 14 May 2020
The Germany Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi) has announced that the federal government and coastal states have increased the capacity target of offshore wind power in the North Sea and Baltic Sea from 15 to 20GW by 2030.
 
The joint agreement was also adopted by the transmission system operators in Germany. According to BMWi, the agreed details and schedules would ensure that the necessary planning and approval steps as well as the construction of connecting pipelines and offshore wind farms would “go hand in hand.” BMWi also stated that the government would look into additional measures to accelerate the planning and licensing procedure for offshore wind turbines in Germany.
