German government approves Wind Energy At Sea Act

Published: 04 June 2020 04 June 2020
The German federal government has approved the Wind Energy At Sea Act (WindSeeG) of which a draft was published last month. The act creates conditions for “streamlining and accelerating” administrative procedures to ensure the 2030 and 2040 offshore wind goals can be achieved.
 
WindSeeG sets a 20GW offshore wind target by 2030 and 40GW target by 2040, plus a long-term expansion goal by 2040. The act will also regulate the production of green hydrogen offshore.
