Unlocking the green hydrogen revolution

Published: 09 June 2021 09 June 2021
Siemens Gamesa has launched an industry whitepaper, Unlocking the Green Hydrogen Revolution, that outlines a plan to deliver cost-competitive green hydrogen by 2030 from onshore wind and by 2035 from offshore wind.
 
Siemens Gamesa calls for a joined-up approach to encouraging both market demand and scaling production, highlighting four key requirements to deliver low-cost green hydrogen within the next decade:
 
  1. Increase drastically the capacity of renewables. The world needs up to 6,000GW of new installed renewable energy capacity by 2050, up from 2,800GW today to generate the expected demand for hydrogen (500 million tonnes, according to the Hydrogen Council).
  2. Create a cost-effective demand-side market for green hydrogen to drive down the costs of equipment, infrastructure and day-to-day operating costs. Currently, the main operating cost for green hydrogen production is powering the electrolysers, so a decrease in energy costs lowers the cost of the hydrogen and increases demand.
  3. Develop the supply chain as no one provider can own the entire production and distribution process. At the moment, initiatives are fragmented, and therefore costly, meaning renewable energy companies, electrolyser manufacturers, network providers and water treatment specialists need to work together to build a resilient supply chain.
  4. Build the right infrastructure in terms of logistics, storage and distribution. There needs to be investment in hydrogen pipeline networks to unlock the potential of green hydrogen.
