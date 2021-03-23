Follow us at  twitter

Vestas was the largest supplier of wind turbines in 2020

Danish manufacturer Vestas held the title as the world’s largest supplier of wind turbines in 2020 across onshore and offshore wind, thanks to the manufacturer’s wide geographic diversification strategy, with new installations in 32 markets last year, and strong performance in the US, Australia, Brazil, Netherland, France, Poland, Russia and Norway.
 
GE Renewable Energy moves up two positions to the second place, mainly due to the growth in its home market of the US and its position in Spain in 2020. The American manufacturer reported more than 10 GW of installations at home last year, making it the number one supplier in the US the second year in a row. 
 
Chinese supplier Goldwind retains the third position in 2020, although it achieved a record year in its home market with more than 12 GW installations and its new installations in overseas markets passed the 1 GW milestone for the first time. Goldwind still held the top spot in China last year, but the supplier lost market share at home due to strong competition from tier 2 local suppliers. 
 
Chinese Envision ranks fourth in 2020, moving up from the fifth position in 2019, by taking advantage of strong market growth in its home market, where more than 10 GW was installed by the company in a single year, a record for the company.  
 
Although Siemens Gamesa had installations in 31 markets last year, the manufacturer fell three positions to fifth place. The company reported 8.7 GW of new installations in 2020, 1.2 GW lower than the previous year, primarily due to a relatively slow year of offshore wind in Europe.
 
This is a preliminary ranking published by GWEC and the final rankings will be published in the Global Wind Market Development ― Supply Side Data 2020 in late April 2021.
