Follow us at  twitter

Ocean Renewable Energy Action Coalition launches to accelerate global offshore wind capacity

Published: 13 January 2020 13 January 2020
An international Ocean Renewable Energy Action Coalition has been formed to advance sustainable deployment of ocean-based renewable energy. Bringing together civil society, intergovernmental institutions and industry, the Action Coalition will represent the offshore wind sector in the global dialogue on climate action.
 
It will be spearheaded by Ørsted and Equinor. The group also includes: CWind, Global Marine Group, JERA, MHI Vestas, Mainstream Renewable Power, Shell, Siemens Gamesa, TenneT and The Crown Estate. The Action Coalition will prepare a vision for 2050, highlighting the actions that industry, financiers and governments can take to sustainably scale-up offshore wind, and thereby contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and global decarbonization goals. Initial outputs will be announced at the UN Ocean Conference in Lisbon in June 2020.
Joomla SEF URLs by Artio

In order to provide you with the best online experience this website uses cookies.

By using our website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more

I agree

Related Articles