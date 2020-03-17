Follow us at  twitter

Supergen ORE Hub launches funding programme to further offshore renewable energy research

The Supergen Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Hub has launched its second round of Flexible Funding to advance research into the opportunities and challenges of offshore wind, wave and tidal energy.

This second round of Flexible Funding will award a total of up to £1.2m to researchers at UK Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), Research Council Institutes and Centres, and Independent Research Organisations (IROs) approved by UKRI, to seed areas that complement existing research, fill gaps or add cross cutting activities to explore the transfer of research findings between sectors within ORE.
 
In this round of funding, the Supergen ORE Hub has additional in-kind contributions from the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult. The Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult is supporting the funding call by offering in-kind research resource from one or more of its network of Research Hubs. This will involve a collaboration with some of the winning projects and the provision of Catapult support and additional PhD/PDRA Research Hub resource for up to 12 months.
