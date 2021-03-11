Follow us at  twitter

Taiwanese alliance for offshore wind energy development officially launched

TOWIAThe Taiwan Offshore Wind Industry Association (TOWIA), an alliance of eight offshore wind farm companies has been officially launched to support the development of the industry in Taiwan.
 
One of the main goals of the TOWIA is to facilitate green energy discussions among government officials, private companies and the public. Marina Hsu has been appointed as chairwoman of the new association. A long term goal of the TOWIA is to help build a sustainable wind power supply chain in Taiwan by encouraging a deeper cooperation between industry and academia. Founding members of TOWIA are Ørsted, Northland Power, Copenhagen Infrastructure Wind Power Development Taiwan (CIP), wpd Taiwan Energy, Macquarie's Green Investment Group, Swancor, Yushan Energy and JERA. The Taiwanese government has set a goal of generating 5.7GW of offshore wind energy by 2025.
