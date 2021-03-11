Follow us at  twitter

North and Latin America increased wind power installations by 62% in 2020

North and Latin America installed nearly 22GW of new capacity in the region, or 62% more capacity in 2020 compared to the previous year, according to GWEC.
 
North America installed nearly 17 GW of new capacity in 2020. Brazil continues to lead the way for wind power in the region with 2.3GW of new capacity installed in 2020. Record years in Argentina (1GW) and Chile (684MW) helped to further drive growth in the region last year, as wind power development in Mexico, one of the region’s largest wind power markets, slowed down due to several political challenges for the sector. Overall, the total wind power capacity in North and Latin America is now 136GW and 34GW respectively.
