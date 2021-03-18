Follow us at  twitter

Asia Pacific installs 56GW of new wind power capacity in 2020

According to the latest data released by GWEC, 2020 was a record year for wind power growth in the Asia Pacific. This growth was driven by China, which installed 52GW of new wind power capacity in 2020.
 
In addition to China, Australia (1,097MW), Japan (449MW), Kazakhstan (300MW), and Sri Lanka (88MW) all had record years for wind power in 2020. Although India (1,119MW) ranked second in terms of new wind power capacity in the region in 2020, last year was the lowest year on record for new wind installations for the country since 2004 due to regulatory and infrastructure bottlenecks. Altogether, the region installed 56GW of new wind power capacity in 2020, a 78 per cent year-on-year increase and nearly the same capacity that was installed globally in 2019. This brings total capacity in the region to nearly 347GW.
