New Jersey announces offshore wind solicitation schedule of 7,5GW through 2035

Published: 03 March 2020 03 March 2020
Governor Phil Murphy (New Jesey) has announced the offshore wind solicitation schedule to meet the 7,500MW offshore wind goal by 2035 and called upon the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to take all necessary actions to implement the schedule.
 
These projects will deliver the renewable energy generation needed to meet the State’s goals of 50 percent renewable energy by 2030 and a 100 percent clean energy economy by 2050.
 
The proposed schedule calls for the next 1,200 MW solicitation to be opened by September 2020, with an award made by second quarter of 2021. The complete proposed OSW Solicitation Schedule through 2035 is as follows:
 

Solicitation

Capacity Target MW

Issue Date

Submittal Date

Award Date 

Estimated Commercial Operation Date 

1

 1,100

Q3 2018 

Q4 2018

Q2 2019 

2024 

2

 1,200

Q3 2020 

Q4 2020 

Q2 2021 

2027 

 1,200

Q3 2022 

Q4 2022

Q2 2023 

2029 

4

 1,200

Q2 2024 

Q3 2024

Q1 2025

2031 

5

 1,400

Q2 2026 

Q3 2026 

Q1 2027 

2033 

6

 1,400

Q1 2028 

Q3 2028 

Q1 2029 

2035
