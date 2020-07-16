Follow us at  twitter

Joe Biden outlines plan to invest in renewables and electrification

Presidential candidate Joe Biden has outlined his plan for nearly US$ 2 trillion in infrastructure spending, focused mostly on renewable energy and electrification.
 
These investments would spur millions of jobs and the construction of energy-efficient public housing, installation of 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations, and would end carbon-based electrical generation by 2035, Biden said. Joe Biden's $2 trillion plan to decarbonise the US electrical system by 2035 recognizes "the renewable energy industry's ability to grow America's economy towards a cleaner environment and a more prosperous and equitable future," says American Wind Energy Association President and CEO Tom Kiernan.
