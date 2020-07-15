Follow us at  twitter

Industry bodies agree partnership to support low carbon future

Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG) and OGUK have signed a reciprocal membership agreement to reflect the aligned goals of supporting the energy industry to achieve net zero emissions.
 
AREG, the membership body for renewable energy in the north east of Scotland, and OGUK, the trade body for the UK’s offshore oil and gas industry, will work closely on low carbon project opportunities and promote the work of members within their organisations.
