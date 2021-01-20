Follow us at  twitter

AREG and European Space Agency sign MOI to support renewables sector through space-based activities

Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG) and the European Space Agency (ESA) have signed a memorandum of intent (MOI) to analyse, develop and implement space-enabled technology and services to support the renewable energy sector. 
 
The organisations will work together to foster the development of space-utilising applications to support technical and business innovation in the renewables sector. The organisations will also evaluate environmental sustainability of energy production and safety of operations. ESA Space Solutions aims at reaching commercial exploitation of space assets, data and capabilities addressing incubation, proving technical feasibility and business development. This includes the development of operational services for a wide range of users through the combination of different systems, and support in creating viable companies as well as to existing companies. AREG was founded in 2003 to support firms seeking growth within the renewables sector.
