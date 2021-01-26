Follow us at  twitter

IWEA rebrands as Wind Energy Ireland

The Irish Wind Energy Association rebrands as Wind Energy Ireland. Wind Energy Ireland is Ireland’s largest renewable energy organisation with more than 150 members who have come together to plan, build, operate and support the development of the country’s chief renewable energy resource.
 
Wind Energy Ireland works to promote wind energy as an essential, economical and environmentally friendly part of the country’s low-carbon energy future. In 2019 wind energy provided almost 40 percent of the country’s electricity needs.
