DecomBlades consortium awarded funding for wind turbine blade recycling project

Published: 26 January 2021 26 January 2021
Ten Danish project partners have been awarded funding from Innovation Fund Denmark’s Grand Solutions program to co-fund the research and development project ‘DecomBlades’: a three-year project which seeks to provide basis for commercialisation of recycling of wind turbine blades using sustainable solutions.
 
The cross-sector consortium behind DecomBlades consists of Ørsted, LM Wind Power, Vestas Wind Systems, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, FLSmidth, MAKEEN Power, HJHansen Recycling, Energy Cluster Denmark (ECD), University of Southern Denmark (SDU) and Technical University of Denmark (DTU). Together, these partners represent the value chain required to establish a recycling industry for composite materials – from supply, to processing, to implementation. In DecomBlades, the ten project partners will investigate and develop solutions to recycle the composite material in wind turbine blades. The project focuses on three specific processes: shredding of wind turbine blades such that the material can be reused in different products and processes; use of shredded blade material in cement production; and, finally, a method to separate the composite material under high temperatures, also known as pyrolysis.
