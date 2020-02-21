Follow us at  twitter

Greentown Labs and Vineyard Wind form partnership to support offshore wind innovation

Greentown Labs and Vineyard Wind have announced their partnership to run a Greentown Launch accelerator program focused on offshore wind innovations. The Greentown Labs and Vineyard Wind Launch program will identify and deploy innovations that enhance offshore monitoring technologies focused on protecting marine mammals.
 
Together, Greentown Labs and Vineyard Wind will support early-stage startups developing technologies to improve the offshore wind energy and marine life value chains by providing the resources, training, and expert mentorship they need to advance their innovations. The Launch program will aim to forge strategic relationships between selected entrepreneurs, Vineyard Wind, and Vineyard Wind’s partners. Greentown Labs and Vineyard Wind will release the request for proposals in March 2020 and aim to announce selected startup participants at a public kickoff event in July 2020. The organizations will also host a final showcase to celebrate the completion of a successful program in February 2021.
