New Jersey to increase offshore wind goal to 7,500MW by 2035

Published: 21 November 2019 21 November 2019
Governor Phil Murph has signed and Executive Order (#92), raising New Jersey’s offshore wind goal from 3,500MW of offshore wind-generated electricity by 2030 to 7,500MW by 2035.
 
In January 2018 Governor Murphy signed Executive Order No. 8, which directed the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to fully implement the Offshore Wind Economic Development Act (OWEDA) and begin the process of moving the state toward a goal of 3,500MW of offshore wind energy generation by the year 2030. Governor Murphy also established the Interagency Taskforce on Offshore Wind, comprised of the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, the Economic Development Authority, the Department of the Treasury, and the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development, to work collaboratively to establish and support vibrant an offshore wind market in the state.
 
The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities issued a solicitation for 1,100MW of offshore wind energy generation and awarded Orsted with the contract earlier this year. The Board also developed a proposed timeline to consider two future solicitations for 1,200MW of offshore wind generation to take place in 2020 and 2022. The Board recently adopted the Offshore Wind Energy Certificate funding rule, which establishes the process by which an offshore wind program is funded and how revenues earned from each project flow back to rate payers.Executive Order No. 92 becomes effective immediately.
