Follow us at  twitter

New Jersey develops Strategic Offshore Wind Energy Plan

Published: 21 July 2020 21 July 2020
The state New Jersey has developed a roadmap for how it will build 7,500MW of offshore wind capacity in 15 years. The draft Strategic Offshore Wind Energy Plan (OWSP) focuses on a number of priorities that the state intends to pursue in trying to build a offshore wind industry.
 
The draft offers a series of recommendations focused on five priorities: protection of environmental and natural resources; maintaining viable commercial and recreational fisheries; build a supply chain and train a workforce; identification of ports and potential ports to serve the sector; and tackle transmission infrastructure to bring power from offshore wind farms to residents and businesses. The draft mentions that two ports will play an important role in the early development of offshore wind power: the New Jersey Wind Port in Salem County and Paulsboro. By 2050, offshore wind power will provide 23% of electricity to customers statewide, according to the plan.
Joomla SEF URLs by Artio

In order to provide you with the best online experience this website uses cookies.

By using our website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more

I agree

Related Articles