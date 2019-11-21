Follow us at  twitter

US House unveils GREEN Act to extend ITC, PTC

Lawmakers in the House Ways and Means Committee have introduced the draft Growing Renewable Energy and Efficiency Now Act (GREEN Act), designed to maintain the wind energy Production Tax Credit at the 60% level for five years and extend the Investment Tax Credit for solar and offshore wind for the same duration.
 
The GREEN Act has already received backing from at least 20 organisations, including the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) and the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA).
